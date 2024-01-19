The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said that a business case linked to proposed flood compensation measures for farmers in Northern Ireland will not been acted upon by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

According to the UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, a draft measure was developed by DAERA policy division.

“This was then presented to economists with the department. But that’s as far as it got,” he said.

“They could not justify the expenditure involved at this stage. Our plan now is to make the case for compensation to a future farm minister at Stormont.

“On that basis, I would strongly urge all affected potato and vegetable producers to keep a clear and concise record of the losses they incurred, following last autumn’s floods,” he said.

There are precedents for such a course of action to be taken.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Northern Ireland’s then agriculture minister, Edwin Poots, introduced a support measure for farmers who produce potatoes specifically for the catering sectors.

Prior to Christmas, Northern Ireland’s secretary of state, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, announced a £15 million flood compensation measure.

The vast bulk of this money will go to business and home owners in the towns of Newry, Downpatrick, Lurgan and Portadown.

Impact of flooding

Meanwhile, the UFU is making it clear that processers and retailers must fully recognise the challenges facing those farmers and growers directly impacted by the floods.

Union deputy president, William Irvine said: “It may not be physically possible for some growers to meet previously agreed supply contracts. This is a direct result of last autumn’s atrocious weather.

“Processers and retailers must be very mindful of this reality.

“There is also a need for growers to receive realistic prices for the produce they can supply at the present time.

“It is in the long-term interests of processers and retailers to maintain their farmer-supply base,” he added.

He stressed that flood-affected farmers must be allowed to trade on a sustainable basis over the coming weeks and months.

Irvine has acknowledged that large numbers of vegetable and potato growers have left the fresh produce sector in places like North Down over recent years.

“This is because of the extreme price pressure that has been placed upon them.

“Consumers in Northern Ireland want locally produced food. But they wont get this if farmers are forced out of business.

“This a core reality that fresh processers and fresh produce retailers fail to recognise this reality,” he added.