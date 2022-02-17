Variable-rate application is usually associated with sprayers and fertiliser spreaders, but now it is rapidly moving on to spreaders of organic materials with Bergmann being the latest to join the fray.

The German manufacturer has launched its ISOBUS-compatible ExaRate control unit, which continually monitors the weight reduction in the trailer during spreading.

This is then compared to the specified distribution quantity to continually adjust the actual distribution quantity, ensuring the required amount is applied.

Ensuring accuracy with manures

The company claims that this results in precise distribution under most conditions – an important consideration when expensive and sensitive materials, i.e. lime, dry poultry manure or sewage sludge, are being used. The progress of the spreading operation can be controlled from any ISOBUS terminal

The control unit also allows variable-rate control and section-specific spreading using prescription maps.

V-Spread with variable rate

The new control unit is designed to operate in conjunction with Bergmann’s V-Spread wide spreader unit, which was introduced at Agritechnica 2019.

This unit has a working width of up to 36m, depending on the material being applied. It is available on the twin axle and tri-axle spreaders and will also be available on the low-bed universal spreader from this year. The rear discs are angled up to help maintain a wider and more consistent spread pattern

Bergmann claims that the combination of the V-shaped spreader disk arrangement and an increased spreader disk diameter makes for a more even material distribution over the disks, which translates to a more consistent application in the field.

The company also believes that the V-Spread unit offers greater working width while retaining the spread pattern. It also reduces soil compaction and spreader wear through having to make fewer passes over a given area.

125 years of production

Bergmann is a family owned company which was established in Goldenstedt, Germany in 1896.

It now produces a range of muck spreaders, forage wagons and forage trailers, all with moving floors. It also makes chaser bins and demountable systems for trucks and self-propelled machinery.