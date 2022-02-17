The representative body for farmers and cooperatives in Europe, Copa-Cogeca has welcomed the adoption of the implementation report on farm animal welfare in the European Parliament.

The implementation report by the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) demands legislation to be uniformly implemented in all member states, rather than tightened or further extended.

The on-farm animal welfare report was recently (Tuesday, February 15) adopted by the plenary with 496 votes for, 140 votes against the resolution and 51 abstentions.

Copa-Cogeca said this decision is a “signal of confidence to European livestock farmers”:

“Despite the regular livestock-bashing at EU level, we are pleased to see that the European Parliament is encouraging livestock farmers to pursue their efforts.”

Besides clearer rules on animal welfare, MEPs also called for support of farmers applying them in practice and reciprocity for imported products.

Animal welfare

The report by the AGRI Committee focuses on the five directives concerning the protection of animals on farms. These directives are the protection of animals kept for farming purposes, the protection of laying hens, chicken kept for meat production, calves and pigs.

Battery cages for laying hens, tail-docking of pigs and piglet castration are issues urged to be addressed.

Under the Farm to Fork strategy, the European Commission announced to revise animal welfare legislation by the end of 2023, to align it with the latest scientific evidence.

“Changes in legislation should take the farmers’ perspective and the competitiveness of the sector into account,” the European Parliament stated.

“The issue of animal welfare is complex and evolving”, stated Copa-Cogeca agreeing to decisions based on latest scientific evidence.

The European Parliament warned, however, that practices intended to improve animal well-being can incur higher production costs and increase farmers’ workload.

MEPs, therefore, insisted that farmers must be provided with sufficient time, support, training and financing.

Market competition

MEPs also called for updated rules to consider EU farmers’ competitiveness in the global agricultural market.

Reciprocity clauses negotiated by the European Commission regarding compliance with welfare standards for imported products were demanded.

Livestock or meat imports that do not comply with EU welfare standards should be prohibited, the European Parliament stated.

A common framework for voluntary EU animal welfare labelling, with the possibility of a mandatory system, was advocated for in the report and by MEPs.

Since current voluntary labelling systems vary considerably, a mandatory EU framework for voluntary labelling would provide a practical framework but leave room for private initiatives, according to MEPs.

Copa-Cogeca stated that it needs to be highlighted that farmers should be able to sell their animals across the EU with freedom of choice.

“It is important that the EU doesn’t forget that one of its essential missions is to support farmers. Animal welfare also involves the welfare of farmers,” the representative body said.

The European Commission has announced that it would revise the EU animal welfare legislative framework and present a proposal on animal welfare labelling by the end of 2023.