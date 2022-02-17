The demand for beef from meat processors, along with the decision of authorities in Saudi Arabia to remove the age limit of beef from Ireland, has prompted renewed calls for the 30-month rule to be scrapped.

The Irish Beef and Lamb Association (IBLA) welcomed the decision today (Thursday, February 17) by Saudi Arabia to accept beef from animals aged over 30 months at slaughter from Ireland.

The IBLA claims that the 30-month quality assurance (QA) rule is an “unfair trading practice”, which has been imposed on Irish beef producers for many years”.

The farmer group said that the Saudi Arabian decision was a recognition of science; Ireland’s veterinary competence; our negligible BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy) status; and “the premium grass-fed product that Irish beef is”.

The IBLA also noted that Bord Bia’s application for protected geographic indication (PGI) status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ – which is currently before the European Commission for consideration – allows the inclusion of animals aged up to 36 months.

“IBLA now calls on the agri-food industry…to pay a QA bonus on all animals up to 36 months of age, as there is now no longer an international requirement for under-30 month beef,” the group claimed.

Advertisement

In a statement today, the organisation also noted that processors are already ignoring this rule due to the high demand for cattle.

“IBLA, the dogs on the street and the farmers at the ringside have clearly seen at the IBLA-initiated fatstock sales that the 30-months age limit, the weight limits, the movements and residencies have all been disregarded by buyers on behalf of the Irish meat processing industry.

“They [the buyers] have fought at the ringsides for any beef that passed through,” the IBLA said.

“It is abundantly clear that even some of the aged livestock that were presented at fatstock sales, some with many movements and residencies, were welcomed with open arms and waving hands by factory buyers, in an attempt to secure the beef,” the group added.

“Irish farmers were never fooled and will no longer be fooled by these unfair trading practices.

“The IBLA now calls on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Bord Bia and the meat industry to abolish the unfair trading practice of under-30 months, and pay out the QA bonus on all animals up to 36 months,” the statement concluded.