Funding under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) for some farmers on Natura 2000 designated land is being held up due to an apparent lack of staff in the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has written a letter the NPWS highlighting the issue, which, the farm organisation says, is delaying grant support for some farmers who want to put up sheep fences.

The letter, signed by the INHFA’s Brendan Joyce, noted that the impacted farmers are on Natura land where consent is required for some activities (ARC – activities requiring consent).

Farmers on these lands are required to seek an application to carry out these activities, including erecting sheep fences.

In order for that application to be progressed, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are requiring consent letter from the NPWS clarifying that a screening process has been completed, highlighting the ecological impact of that proposed activity, or that the activity is exempt from that requirement.

The INHFA‘s letter – which was addressed to Andy Bleasdale at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (which the NPWS comes under) – noted that, previously, providing this letter was managed by a NPWS ranger on the ground.

However, the association said that it “now appears” that this clarity “can only be provided by the ecology section of the NPWS and there doesn’t seem to be enough staff to conduct this work, which is impacting on these farmers’ applications”.

“It is our view that this clear discrimination (even if it is accidental) against farmers on Natura lands must be addressed.”

The INHFA is calling for a meeting with staff at the NPWS “to help find a resolution”.

The letter concluded: “I’m sure you [the NPWS] can appreciate that timing is important as farmers with applications for TAMS funding need this to be addressed, hence the need for this meeting as soon as possible.”