A TD is calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to revise the age limit of 40 for people availing of measures targeted towards ‘young farmers’.

Independent TD Carol Nolan said that the minister should consider changing this limit to allow farmers who complete a green certificate or equivalent qualification.

Nolan was speaking yesterday (Wednesday, February 16) after concerns around the issue were raised with her at a local level.

“Given the demographics and age profile of Irish farmers, I think this is a proposal that should be given serious thought.

“I am aware of some farmers, in their very early 40s, who for some reason or another, such as family commitments or health concerns could not complete the green cert,” the Laois-Offaly deputy explained.

She argued that it was unfair to automatically exclude such people, especially as farmers in their early 40s would “no longer be considered particularly ‘old’ by any stretch of the imagination”.

The green cert has no age limit to complete. However, an applicant must be under the age of 40 and in their first five years of farming (and have the green cert) before they can avail of schemes such as the Young Farmer Scheme; the National Reserve; and young farmer provisions under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

Under TAMS, qualifying ‘young farmers’ can get grants worth 60% of the costs of various farm improvements.

“I would like to hear solid reason why exceptions cannot be made for those who are, say, 41 or even 43 or 44,” Nolan said.

The TD added: “We may also need to examine this from a Revenue perspective,” referring to Stamp Duty exemptions that are available when inheriting land, if the farmer is under the age of 35.

After that point, the person inheriting the land must apply for Consanguinity Relief, where Stamp Duty is reduced to 1%.

Nolan argued that this age limit of 35 should also be raised.

“I think this is a suggestion worth exploring at the very least, particularly if it motivates more relatively young people to take up farming with the support of the various grants and schemes that are already out there,” she concluded.