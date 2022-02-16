Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said that the Origin Green programme devised by Bord Bia has been “really important” in terms of getting Irish produce into new markets.

The minster was speaking during a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, to coincide with Gulfood at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Gulfood is the world’s largest food and beverage trade exhibition taking place from February 13-17, 2022.

The Bord Bia stand at Gulfood 2022 has been hosting 13 Irish meat, dairy, and prepared consumer food exporters, such as Lakeland dairies and Musgrave, all week who are meeting existing customers and also seeking to develop new business relationships.

As part of the trade mission, Minister McConalogue will also visit the Food, Agriculture and Livelihoods themed week at EXPO 2020 this week.

What is Origin Green?

Providing programmes for farmers, producers, manufacturers and retailers, the Origin Green programme is independently monitored and verified.

Verified Origin Green members account for 90% of Irish food and drink exports and over 70% of our domestic retail market.

Accreditation at farm-level is provided to ISO:17065 and Carbon Trust (PAS 2050), while food and drink manufacturers are independently verified by international auditors, Mabbett.

The programme unites government, the private sector and the full supply chain from farmers to food producers and through to the foodservice and retail sectors.

Minister McConaloogue has said that the Origin Green programme plays a big part in the “credentials” of Irish produce, when trying to develop new markets.

The minister said: “The Origin Green approach and brand has been really important over the last 10 years in actually getting into markets, in terms of selling and communicating what it is we have to offer, and communicating the differences we have – the key selling points or unique selling points we have.

‘It’s not just about doing it well, you also have to get that message out there and prove to customers, communicate to customers, why our food should be preferred for their plate.”

The minister also commented that he feels that the focus on Irish agri-food now highlights the emphasis Irish agriculture is putting on sustainability.

“Almost all of our customers, pre-Origin Green, knew the value of our food and how it was produced and that was important, but I think Origin Green has been a great way of putting that together and really importantly, verifying it, so that it gives real customer confidence as to the product they are buying and the certification of it,” Minister McConalogue explained.

“I think we were very much ahead of the game in terms of a corresponding brand that encapsulates our product and we’re still the only country in the world that has a national verification standard.”

Consumer demand

The agriculture minister said that consumer understanding of sustainability in food production has really evolved and progressed in recent years.

“We’re in a very good starting postion in terms of what we’re selling. We have to keep marketing it and also keep improving it,” he said.

“What we have to offer is quite unique. We’re one of the very few countries in the world who have a pasture-based system. We have a very strong positioning in the market because of that currently and that’s something we have to take further advantage to over the time ahead.”

Exports to the Middle East

Total Irish food and drink exports to the Middle East amounted to €310 million in 2021, according to Bord Bia.

Dairy and prepared consumer foods (PCF) are the two highest valued categories to the region, amounting to €272 million and €21 million respectively.

The two largest categories within Irish dairy to the Middle East are fat filled milk powder and infant food.The next largest category is cheese with Irish exports valued at €40.7 million, followed by butter at €16.3 million.