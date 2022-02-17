The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is expanding its Farm Plan Scheme threefold and farmers are being urged to apply now before the March 31 deadline.

The aim of the scheme is to support landowners to deliver actions that benefit habitats and species in biodiversity areas of European and Irish importance.

Since its introduction in 2015, around 900 plans have been delivered under the scheme, covering a variety of nature interests, from birds and other species of conservation concern to habitats including eskers, coastal dunes, fens and turloughs.

Currently, there are almost 250 active farm plans across the country and this year, it is hoped that approximately 200 additional plans will be designed.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said the scheme supports the management of some of Ireland’s most important areas for nature conservation and has been very useful over the years, solving many site-specific issues and pioneering new ways of supporting nature.

“It can work as part of Ireland’s wider efforts through agri-environmental schemes to address the challenges facing biodiversity today. I look forward to seeing a new group of farmers and landowners working with us to agree plans for farming and seeing the fruits of these plans over the coming years,” he said.

Applications must be made using the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme application form, available here

NPWS priorities

NPWS is prioritising plans that can be described under the following three headings:

Plans that will deliver for the conservation objectives of designated sites such as Special Areas of Conservation, Special Protection Areas and Natural Heritage Areas;

Intervention plans for sites where there is a need to intervene and address the management of a particular area of land in agreement with the landowner (this is typically led by NPWS);

Research and innovation plans, aimed at advancing knowledge and testing new methodologies to inform wider application.

Who should apply

People with lands in designated sites such as Special Areas of Conservation, Special Protection Areas and Natural Heritage Areas;

People whose lands support habitats and species of conservation concern;

Dual funding with other agri-environmental schemes (e.g. GLAS/REAP/EIPs) is not allowed.

As the budget is limited, NPWS reserves the right to select plans where the need for conservation action is the greatest.