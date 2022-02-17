Tom Moran will take the reins as chair designate of Kerry Group, succeeding Philip Toomey who has been in the role since 2018.

Toomey will officially retire as chair, and as a director of the company, at the Kerry Group’s AGM in April.

Moran was appointed to the board of Kerry Group in September 2015 and is currently chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Governance, Nomination and Sustainability Committee.

He also served as a member of the Audit Committee from December 2015 to November 2020.

He was appointed Designated Workforce Engagement director in June 2019.

Moran has also had a long and distinguished career with the Irish public sector where he served for 10 years as secretary general of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

He has extensive leadership experience in international policy and trade negotiation.

His appointment follows a selection process by a sub-committee of the board led by Dr. Hugh Brady, the senior independent director.

On his appointment as chair, Moran will resign from the Remuneration Committee and as the Designated Workforce Engagement Director.

Emer Gilvarry will be appointed chair of the former, while Karin Dorrepaal will take up the Designated Workforce Engagement director role.