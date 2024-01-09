Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke at the 69th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and was keen to stress that farmers are to be “part of the solution” towards tackling climate change.

Following speeches from outgoing president Tim Cullinan, new president Francie Gorman, and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, Varadkar addressed those attending the AGM.

Varadkar said he “looked forward” to engaging with president Gorman, and added his congratulations to the Laois man.

The Taoiseach also offered his congratulations to Alice Doyle following her election as deputy president.

“The contribution that women make to agriculture, alongside the distinct challenges they face, are not often fully recognised,” he said.

What was evident throughout the AGM was the concerns farming representatives had towards how climate change issues would be dealt with.

Varadkar said: “The agricultural sector will not be asked to bear a disproportionate burden of climate change mitigation. That would not be fair.

“Irish agriculture is far too important to our economy and to our society for anything else. I want farmers to be part of the solution not blackguarded or climate shamed.

“The success of the sector does not happen by chance, it is based on your hard work, and on your commitment and dedication to your communities and to your farms,” he said.

Varadkar on nitrates

The bottom line, according to Varadkar, with regards to nitrates, is “the lack of improvement in water quality” which he said “is a problem for all of us.

“Agriculture is not solely responsible, we have work to do in areas like waste treatment too, but it is a significant part of the picture.

Referring to the visit of the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius to Ireland, Varadkar said “we did not get the outcome we wanted but we did get a clear pathway for the future”.

“It is still my view that having the Commissioner visit Ireland back in November was important.

“Important because we must do everything in our power now over the next two years to build a credible case for the retention of the derogation.

“I believe we can do so and I am committed to that, as is the government,” he added.

Climate change

Varadkar acknowledged that the scale of the 25% agricultural sector emissions target is a “challenge”.

However, he said that he knew that Irish farmers “can and will rise to the challenge” by adopting solutions such as the best use of chemical and organic fertilisers, maximizing the natural advantage of grasslands, and improving animal breeding and feeding.

“Of course, agriculture is only part of the picture. Every sector will have to adapt and make changes to reduce our emissions,” he said.

The Taoiseach added: “I believe the pathway to higher incomes and greater income stability for farmers can come from many sources-government grants, food production, forestry, energy generation, carbon farming and agritourism”.

Years ahead

Looking towards the future, Varadkar said that “while it is not possible to know what a new CAP will look like after 2027, we can be absolutely certain that there will be a focus on climate and the environment”.

He did add that “there must also be a focus on food security and price stability”.

“I can assure you that Ireland will again argue for a well-funded CAP to protect farm incomes and the family farm, and that we will work closely with the IFA and others in doing so.

“As we begin this year, and this new chapter for the IFA under Francie and Alice, I know you will continue to advocate fiercely for the future of agriculture.

“While it might not always seem this way to you, I can assure you that this Government will continue to speak up for you, in the Dáil, in the media and in Europe,” the Taoiseach concluded.