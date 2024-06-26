There is an “urgent need” for the beef sector to address consumer and policy demands for food with low environmental impacts, according to Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc.

Prof. O’Mara addressed BEEF2024 today (Wednesday, June 26), at Teagasc, Grange, Co. Meath, where he welcomed the attendees to the biennial open day.

With the theme of the event being ‘securing your future’, Prof. O’Mara highlighted the need for Irish beef to be produced sustainably in the future.

The Teagasc director said: “There is clear evidence that beef produced in grass-based systems of the type that predominate in Ireland has amongst the lowest environmental impact of beef systems globally.

“While there are challenges posed by the increased environmental demands being placed on the sector, these demands can also lead to opportunities and, ultimately, a more secure and profitable future for the beef farming sector.

“Important management practices pertaining to efficient grassland management, excellent genetics and high herd health status are key to increasing the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector,” Prof. O’Mara explained.

He said these principles will “maximise profitability” and ensure the sector is “best-placed” to meet the increased global demand for this “sustainable, high-quality food protein”.

“At BEEF2024 we will showcase the latest research in these respective areas and highlight recent advances that further improve the efficiency and profitability of beef cattle farming,” Prof. O’Mara said.

Securing the future of the beef sector

The Teagasc director said securing the future of the sector is “very tightly intertwined with developing clear pathways to farm succession”.

Teagasc recently updated its guide to transferring the family farm and later this year there will be a series of ‘Transferring the family farm clinics’ throughout the country.

Prof. O’Mara said: “The age profile of the beef sector indicates that succession and inheritance will be particularly important topics for the sector in the coming years.

“Given the challenging farm income situation within the sector, it is likely that many potential successors will operate beef farms of the future in parallel with off-farm employment.”

Prof. O’Mara said that “labour efficiency” in the sector is “crucial” and is a topic that will be discussed at BEEF2024.

The demonstration programmes – the ‘Future Beef Programme’ focused on suckler beef, and the ‘DairyBeef 500 Campaign’ – will have a prominent role in BEEF2024 today.

Prof. O’Mara said there is “additional investment in beef research” planned for the research site at Johnstown Castle, Co. Wexford where, in addition to a sizable dairy calf-to-beef research herd, Teagasc is developing an organic research programme.

The enclosed farm unit at Kildavin in Johnstown Castle is currently undergoing organic conversion and the research programme there will commence in late 2024 with complementary finishing studies at Grange, the Teagasc director said.