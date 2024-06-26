Dairy Concepts, headquartered at Moorepark dairy research and development campus in Fermoy, Co. Cork, has clinched a significant international contract with leading retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S).

The deal includes the launch of a new high-protein, gluten-free, dairy snack range, developed in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, under the brand name M&S Cheese Clouds.

It will be sold in 580 M&S stores throughout the UK and Ireland.

The Cork company said that the collaboration with M&S has resulted in a significant increase in production volume for Dairy Concepts at its Fermoy manufacturing facility.

This growth has necessitated the hiring of five additional production staff, bringing the total number of employees to 24.

Dairy Concepts

M&S Cheese Clouds are a high protein snack – 8g protein per 20g pack – developed as a healthy crunchy alternative to traditional snacks like crisps and nuts.

Leveraging its product research and development expertise, and state-of-the-art technology at its manufacturing facility in Fermoy, Dairy Concepts crafts the snacks by combining premium Irish Cheddar with a unique vacuum-cooking process.

The snacks have been developed in such a way as to not require refrigeration or special storage conditions and can be stored at room temperature, remaining fresh for an extended period.

The dairy manufacturer has said that this characteristic ensures an extended shelf life and reduced storage requirements for retailers, facilitating seamless exports and appealing to a broader customer base. Eddie Murphy, M&S and Tom Brennan, Dairy Concepts CEO. Image source: Gerard McCarthy

CEO of Dairy Concepts, Tom Brennan said: “For Dairy Concepts, becoming a supplier for M&S signifies a significant endorsement of our innovative product development, operational standards, and product quality.

“With value-added dairy snack products made from a minimum of 98% cheese, this domestic and export partnership really supports Irish farmers and contributes to the growth of the wider Irish dairy industry.”

Country director for Marks & Spencer Ireland and Northern Ireland, Eddie Murphy commented: “At M&S, we’re growing our partnerships with Irish suppliers to offer our customers quality Irish products, sourced locally and sold across the UK and Ireland.

“The launch of the innovative M&S Cheese Clouds range in partnership with Dairy Concepts marks a real milestone for both companies and shows the potential for more opportunities across our Irish supply chain.”

The Fermoy-based companyand M&S are planning further expansion in the partnership with plans for new product development, including a new flavour variant and larger pack sizes scheduled for launch in early 2025.