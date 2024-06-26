Beef farmers and stakeholders in the Irish beef industry are set to flock to the national biennial beef open day ‘BEEF2024’, which takes place today (Wednesday, June 26), at Teagasc, Grange, Co. Meath.

The event runs from 9:00a.m until 4:00p.m and the theme this year is ‘securing your future’.

The focus of the event will be on the application of technologies that will help beef farmers increase the profitability and environmental sustainability of their farm businesses.

BEEF2024 will be hosted on a new site on the farm in Grange, with a new layout and structure on the day. It is a free event and all are welcome to attend.

A map of the event can be found here:

At the event, there will be two technical main stands. The first will focus on: ‘Securing your future in beef farming’ and the second stand is titled: ‘Key factors underpinning viable and sustainable beef farming’.

There will be four Technical Villages available to visit also. The first will be focused on Grassland and Forage and will feature live displays.

Attendees will then have the option to visit either the Suckler beef or Dairy calf to beef village or both, depending on their interest.

After this, farmers can visit the ‘Advisory, Education and Opportunities Village’ to get more information about specific areas of interest.

There will be a number of panel discussions covering key topics across a range of beef cattle production systems. These will take place in the forum centre and will be staged throughout the day.

Keynote speakers will include:

Managing director of Supemacs, Pat McDonagh;

Economist, Ciaran Fitzgerald.

The DairyBeef 500 forum takes place at 12:30p.m and the Future Beef forum will take place at 1:30 pm.

The concluding forum of the day is titled: ‘Securing your future in beef farming’ and will take place at 2:30p.m.

In this forum, the main opportunities and challenges facing the sector and beef-farm families will be discussed, in particular, farm succession and inheritance.