Copa Cogeca supports the conclusions made on the future about agriculture in the EU and the “emphasis” now placed on the uptake of the bioeconomy.

The Belgian presidency published its conclusions following “wide-majority” support of member states this week.

The presidency focused in on several “key elements” for this future vision, namely a strong and competitive EU agricultural sector; innovation and co-operation; simplification; support for young and new farmers; and climate change resilience.

Copa Cogeca stated that it supports the focus placed on the need to “reposition agriculture” as a strategic pillar of the EU, and the preservation of an appropriate common agricultural policy (CAP) budget in line with objectives.

The group stated that the uptake of the bioeconomy and the circular economy “took a back seat” during the previous mandate.

It added that the document does not mention the “key role” of agricultural cooperatives.

This was an area Copa Cogeca had noticed featured in many manifestos of the various political groups running in the elections, highlighting the “crucial role” of co-ops to ensure a “more dynamic and competitive” agriculture sector in the future.

The conclusions highlighted “the key role” of farming when it comes to ensuring food security and strategic autonomy, and also acknowledged the numerous challenges the sector is facing, including climate change, geopolitical tensions, profitability, and the administrative burden.

Copa Cogeca welcomed the proposed balanced approach for trade and environmental issues, along with the emphasis placed on monitoring and reducing the administrative burden for farmers.

The group also supported the Belgian Presidency’s proposal for an analysis by the Commission of the food systems approach

It called on EU leaders to “fully endorse” its request for future institutions, which is to have a commissioner for agriculture and rural areas with a “key role” as vice-president of the EU Commission.