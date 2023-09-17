Teagasc has launched its annual series of clinics focused on transferring the family farm beginning next month.

There will be six separate events across the country, commencing on October 3, which are open to all farm families and landowners to attend.

The clinics will provide farm families with questions about succession planning to speak to experts on a one-to-one basis.

Farm transfer

Each event will be attended by local solicitors, accountants and Teagasc advisors who can confidentially help families with queries.

A mediator, often used by farming families to develop a succession plan in difficult circumstances, will also be present at each clinic.

Staff from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) will be available to discuss registered farm partnerships.

The Citizens Information service will provide advice across a range of issues such as pensions, the Fair Deal Scheme, and state entitlements.

The dates and venues for the clinics, which all begin at 10:00a.m, are as follows:

Tuesday, October 3 – Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa, Tralee, Co. Kerry;

Wednesday, October 4 – Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, Co. Cork;

Thursday, October 5 – Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny;

Monday, October 9 – Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon Co. Leitrim;

Tuesday, October 10 – Lady Gregory Hotel, Gort, Co. Galway;

Friday, October 13 – Errigal Country House Hotel, Cootehill, Co. Cavan.



Those wishing to attend one of the clinics are asked to register in advance on the Teagasc website.

Clinics

Prof. Frank O’ Mara, director of Teagasc, encouraged anyone who is thinking about farm succession to attend the clinics.

“Farming families who have attended these events in the past have said that they found out more information in 10 minutes than days on the phone at home.

“These events will help you carefully plan your succession, by putting you in contact with the key experts so that you can have a good family meeting and achieve a successful outcome,” he said.

Farm financial specialist in Teagasc, James McDonnell added: “Putting a succession plan in place takes time, and by hosting these events, Teagasc [is] helping farmers to gather information more efficiently to make the best decision for their own individual circumstances.

“Early transfer allows farming families to benefit from all the tax and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) incentives, and in many cases results in a significant tax reduction and improved cash flow for the new successor.”