Uninsured driving is “a growing problem on Irish roads” and other motorists end up paying the price for uninsured drivers, new research shows today (Wednesday, April 5).

According to the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) – the not for profit organisation that was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles – 1 in every 12 vehicles is currently breaking the law and driving without insurance.

In a recent submission to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications MIBI warned that Ireland may now have the highest level of uninsured vehicles in the European Union.

MIBI has estimated that 7.8% of the private vehicles in Ireland are uninsured, it has warned that if current trends continue the level of uninsured private vehicles could total 200,000 in the next 12 to 18 months.

According to the organisation driving without insurance is not a victimless crime and it “makes roads less safe and more dangerous”.

MIBI highlighted to the Oireachtas committee that it has paid out over €2 billion in compensation since it was established in 1955.

New research carried out on behalf of the insurance group, Aviva, suggests that some motorists believe not enough is being done to tackle the problem of uninsured drivers.

In one survey motorists told the insurance group that they believed there there was “not enough enforcement or garda presence” on roads and uninsured drivers thought “they will get away with it”.

Billy Shannon from Aviva said uninsured driving impacts on the cost of motor insurance premiums.

“Uninsured driving is a significant and unfortunately a growing problem on Irish roads. Whilst advances in technology have made it easier for the Gardaí to detect motorists driving without insurance, the government needs to accelerate and approve the legislation required to allow for the motor third party liability system to be fully adopted.

“We have got to ensure that the necessary legislation is implemented without further delay to support the Gardaí in identifying these lawbreakers, ensure ongoing enforcement is carried out and that the judiciary hand down tougher penalties that would hopefully act as a stronger deterrent against driving without insurance,” Shannon said.

