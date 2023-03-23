The Social Democrats is calling on the government to roll out a new grant scheme to help motorists in rural Ireland buy electric vehicles.

The party said that a targeted scheme is needed for people in rural areas as they are more reliant on their cars.

Social Democrats climate spokesperson, Jennifer Whitmore said that there are “very few, if any, public transport options” for people in rural Ireland.

Grant scheme

There is currently a grant of up to €5,000 available for those who purchase an electric car, however, this figure is set to be cut by Department of Transport to €3,500 from July 1.

Administered by the Sustainable Authority of Ireland (SEAI), the grant has been in operation since 2011, supporting the purchase of over 40,000 electric vehicles in that time.

However, Jennifer Whitmore said that “the price of electric vehicles is prohibitive for many”.

“If the government is serious about ensuring there is a just transition – and meeting its climate action targets – it must support people in rural Ireland who want to reduce their emissions.

“The first priority, in this regard, should be boosting investment in public transport options in rural areas.

“Connecting Ireland, the government’s current scheme, had a budget of just €5 million last year and €8 million this year. These are paltry amounts which betray a lack of ambition by government,” the TD said.

“In tandem with increased public transport investment, a dedicated grant scheme to help motorists in rural areas buy electric vehicles should also be introduced.

“People in rural areas are more reliant on their cars and make longer journeys – so this is a targeted measure that will help to reduce emissions from the transport sector.

“The existing grant scheme is being reduced and phased out from July. We now need a stand-alone rural grant scheme for electric vehicles,” she said.

CSO

Ireland has a buoyant demand for electric vehicles, according to the Department of Transport.

2022 saw an 81% increase in registration of EVs compared to the previous year. As of end December 2022, there were 73,574 electric vehicles on Irish roads.

The latest data available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), shows a continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland this year.

The number of new electric cars licensed has risen by 26% from 3,642 in the first two months of 2022 to 4,583 in the same period in 2023.

In January and February of 2023, 10,525 new cars licensed were petrol cars compared with 7,886 in the same period in 2022, an increase of 10%. At the same time, new diesel cars licensed have decreased by 10% in the same period.