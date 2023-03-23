The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is today (Thursday, March 23) delivering more fertiliser from Northern Ireland to farmers in the Republic.

The consignment has been sourced by IFA Connacht Regional chair Pat Murphy for farmers in Co. Galway. The fertiliser will be distributed at 11:00a.m today.

The delivery, being made to the village of Labane near Gort, is part of the farming organisation’s campaign on fertiliser prices.

The price of fertiliser has dropped by over 40% to farmers in markets such as the UK and Germany, but the IFA said that there has been very little movement in price in Ireland.

IFA Connacht Regional chair Pat Murphy said that there has been a reduction in the price of fertiliser by some merchants and co-ops, but a lot more is required.

“We are now at the point of the year where all farmers need fertiliser. It will be spread in the next few weeks, both for silage and for grazing.

“We cannot wait any longer for the industry here to pass on the large reductions in fertiliser prices to farmers so that is why we have sourced fertiliser from the North,” he said.

Murphy said the IFA carried out a survey earlier this week which revealed a difference of over €140/t in the price of urea between some co-ops in Munster, which he said cannot continue.

“I encourage all farmer to price around before ordering any fertiliser, as this shows that not only is there a large differential in price between the North and South, but also between merchants and co-ops here,” he said.

IFA National Farm Business Committee chair Rose Mary McDonagh added that many farmers around the country operate on tight margins.

“Farmers cannot afford to pay unjustifiably inflated prices for fertiliser and the industry must immediately pass back to farmers the large reductions they have seen in fertiliser prices,” she said.

Last week, the IFA warned that the difference in fertiliser prices between here and Northern Ireland could cost farmers €250 million this year, unless it is passed onto farmers.

The association claimed there is a difference of up to €200/t in some products between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The comments came as the IFA distributed an order of calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) imported from Northern Ireland to farmers in Co. Wexford on Tuesday, March 14.

The IFA said that the product was bought at a price of €560/t and would have been nearly 30% higher if purchased locally.