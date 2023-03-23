Teagasc will work with a Co.Kerry-based digital technology company to monitor and measure the production of soiled water and slurry.

The company, Net Feasa, announced yesterday (Wednesday, March 22) that it was successful in its bid to Teagasc for the provision and supply of technology for this purpose.

The company has already worked with Teagasc and farmers for a number of years.

Chief operating officer (COO) of Net Feasa, Ruth Concannon, commented: “Our role as technology providers is to facilitate farmers, retail providers, hoteliers, and restauranteurs in their drive to bring down their respective carbon footprints.

She said that Net Feasa’s technology creates opportunities for groups and co-operatives in the anaerobic digestion (AD) sector.

“Getting waste to the AD [sector] economically and consistently is only part of the equation. It is also critical that a co-operative can share in the returns from long-term quality supply from local farmers,” Concannon added.

The company’s monitoring technology, called ‘EvenKeel’ supports “data driven decision making for sustainability solutions in agriculture”.

“Sensors measuring soil conditions, milk levels, slurry levels, water conditions, and weather have all been successfully implemented and data is available to the farmers to help them with their decision making.”

Net Feasa said that, under the awarded tender from Teagasc, it will “bring connectivity and visibility to over 300 slurry tanks”.

Its EvenKeel technology, which the company describes as a device management platform, gathers and analyses data from multiple sources which can be used for smart farming and sustainability-based solutions.

Net Feasa describes itself as “facilitating industries as they step through their digital transformations”.

As well as its office in Dingle, Co. Kerry, it also has an office in the US state of California.

A large part of its work takes part in the AD sector.

Net Feasa claims that it can work with AD operators, suppliers and co-ops to make for “seamless implementation in communities”.