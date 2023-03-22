Dairygold Co-operative Society has awarded bursaries to two students on the Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree at University College Cork (UCC).

Molly Kenny from Ballynoe West, Co. Waterford and Eoghan Rodahan from Montenotte, Cork City are both in their first year of the course.

The students will receive an annual bursary for the duration of their four-year undergraduate studies at UCC.

They will also be offered the opportunity to conduct their 12-week industry placement with Dairygold.

Advertisement

Bursaries

The agricultural science degree programme is delivered by the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UCC, in partnership with Teagasc.

Dairygold’s sponsorship of the bursaries began in 2019 to mark the introduction of the course at UCC. The recipients are selected following an application process which includes an interview.

Prof. Frank Buckley, professor of agricultural science and academic director of the degree programme, said the award “aims to identify emerging young talent, and contribute to the support and development of the next generation of leading agri-professionals”.

Conor Galvin, Dairygold chief executive, said that the co-op is delighted to continue the strategic partnership with UCC and Teagasc.

Advertisement

“In an ever-expanding and growing agri-food industry, Dairygold is looking forward to working with graduates like Molly and Eoghan who will have developed invaluable knowledge, skills and expertise coming from this degree programme.

“This collaboration forms part of our strategy to create a high-calibre pipeline of talent which will ultimately strengthen our organisation,” he said.

Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, added that we face a global challenge to feed a population that is projected to exceed nine billion by 2050.

“To meet this challenge, the agri-food sector and agricultural professionals need a strong technical, agronomic and environmental knowledge base to ensure the production of safe, nutritious food products, while protecting the environment,” he said.