The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is working with industry to bring more alternatives to creosote to the market.

In November, the department confirmed that the EU had moved to ban the sale and use of creosote-containing products to treat agricultural/equine fencing.

The European Chemicals Agency has deemed that the wood preservative, which is used to treat electricity poles, railway sleepers, agricultural and equestrian fencing and poles used in vineyards, has carcinogenic potential for humans.

The final date for placing on the market and sale of fencing treated with creosote, except for railway sleepers and telecommunication poles, is April 30, 2023.

Concerns were recently raised before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine that the ban on creosote may impact on fencing grants available to farmers under new schemes.

The committee was told by industry representatives that the measure will result in “a massive shortfall in fencing material on the market”.

The lack of supply and availability of alternative substances to replace creosote was also discussed.

Advertisement

Creosote

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue was recently questioned by TDs Matt Carthy and Michael Fitzmaurice about the steps he had taken to ensure fencing is available to farmers this year.

The minister said that “everyone recognises that there are challenges associated with this EU regulatory decision”.

“It is not a decision that we sought out or brought to the table. However, it is one that we must deal with and we must work through,” he added. Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue

The minister said DAFM officials have “engaged proactively with stakeholders” to raise awareness of the ban and its implications.

“These efforts are ongoing and whilst there are alternatives available work continues to progress the availability of further alternative wood preservative products,” he said.

“There are alternatives on the market at present and we will continue to work with industry to ensure more alternatives are brought to market to serve farmers who need them.”

McConalogue said that there are alternative wood preservative products authorised for use in Ireland which are listed on the DAFM website.

Advertisement

The use of copper organic preservatives are currently allowable under Irish national standards for farm fencing (IS 436). There a multiple companies currently certified to manufacture timber fencing posts using these preservatives.

The DAFM said that the use of the more recently approved treatments are permitted for stud farm fencing (IS 437). However, IS 436 for farm fencing requires to be updated to allow the use of copper oils.

TAMS

The minister said that timber fencing posts treated with alternative products or manufactured using alternative material can be used in grant-aided fencing in the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

Under TAMS 3, grants are available for bovine, sheep and equine fencing.

“My department’s specification for fencing will be updated to reflect the changed status of creosote.

“All timber fencing posts purchased for grant-aided fencing must be treated in accordance with IS 436 – and certified as such. Furthermore, fencing posts manufactured from steel, plastic and concrete can be used in grant-aided fencing,” McConalogue said.

The minister noted that timber already treated with creosote and sold to farmers before April 30, 2023, can be used after that date.

“There continues to be a window for the sale and subsequent use of posts treated with creosote,” he said.