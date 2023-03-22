Innocent Drinks has announced that it is discontinuing its range of dairy-free drinks, saying that the range is “off to drinks heaven”.

The smoothies and juices producer, which is over 90% owned by the Coca-Cola Company, said that the dairy-free range will be disappearing for supermarket shelves in the coming weeks.

The company warned its customers that this was their “last call to go on stock up on our hazelnut, almond, and coconut dairy alternatives” after it announced the “nutterly disappointing news”.

Innocent Drinks thanked the consumers who purchased items from its dairy-free range, but hinted that their popularity was insufficient to warrant the continuation of the range.

“We know some of you really love these drinks, so we wanted to take this time to thank you for buying them. We really appreciate all five of you,” the company said.

The drinks manufacturer replied to customers on its social media pages to say that the range would not be returning to shops.

“For everyone asking whether this decision is set in stone or if they can change it. We’re sorry to say that just like Shakira’s hips, our sales figures don’t lie,” it said.

“We ask for your compassion at this time of mourning.”