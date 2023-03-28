National Car Testing (NCT) certificates should be extended for 12 months for all drivers, particularly those waiting for a test date who live in rural areas, according to one TD.

Many people across the country have been caught up in the appointment backlog for an NCT test date with many drivers worried that they may not be covered by their insurance if they do not have a valid NCT certificate.

Earlier this week the trade union Fórsa instructed driver testers at the Road Safety Authority (RSA) that they should conduct a driving test only in vehicles with a valid NCT certification.

The RSA had temporarily waived the requirement that a car presented by anyone taking a driving test is required to have a valid NCT certificate because of the appointment backlog at test centres.

However, Fórsa has now said that because of health and safety issues its driver-tester members should only conduct driving tests in vehicles with valid NCT certificates.

Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín has called for a year-long extension to all NCT certificates because of the “considerable delays in the system”.

“My constituency offices are inundated with phone calls from people suffering delays with NCT tests.

“This spiralling delay is putting acute pressure on people across the country, who need the cars to drop their children to school and to work.

“Meanwhile, the RSA has confirmed to me in a letter that car traders enjoy considerable advantages when it comes to booking NCT tests,” the Meath TD claimed.

Deputy Tóibín believes that it is time “to reform the system to ensure that road users who live in remote areas or rely completely on their cars for transport to school and work are prioritised when it comes to NCT tests”.

“Aontú is also seeking a twelve-month extension to all NCT certificates in light of the significant delays being experienced in the system.

“We need to keep in mind the fact that there are many parts of the country where there is no public transport whatsoever,” he added.