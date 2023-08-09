The Tinahely Show took place over the bank holiday weekend (August 7), with up to 20,000 attending the agricultural show in Co. Wicklow.

With the recent weather causing fears that some shows could be cancelled across the country, the Tinahely Show proved to be a success for all involved.

Joe Hayden of the Tinahely Show said: “This is one year that everything seemed to work.

“The crowd turned up in unbelievable numbers. Our trade stand was up 25%. We nearly ran out of space.”

With 400 companies exhibiting at the show, visitors could choose from a range of 180 trade stands to explore, while competitions in the livestock and equestrian classes were underway.

Hayden said that the numbers of sheep at the show showed an increase of up to 30%, and said it had been “struggling for a few shows”.

“At the end of the day, it’s an agricultural show, and it’s so good to see the big machinery dealers and suppliers in agriculture back in,” he said.

The Tinahely Show takes place on a farm that was bought 35 years ago for the purpose of hosting the show, and with the addition of several roadways across the land, it has become an efficient way for traders and dealers to bring their supplies.

Winner of the Holstein junior cow in-milk was owner Anthony Kealy Image: Eamonn Doran

“An exhibitor in the commercial section, arrived at 6:45a.m, and said he had left Donegal at 1:15a.m. How about that for commitment?” Hayden said.

The show was opened by Lucy Mulhall, captain of the Irish women’s rugby team, George Hadden of the Ireland under 20s rugby team, and rower Tom Nolan.

Events at the show included vintage car displays, sheaf tossing, a dog show, and a range of competitions from flower arranging, quilt-making, handwriting, crafts, photography, and baking.

Music was provided during the day by country music stars Derek Ryan, Stacey Breen, Theresa and the Stars, and Neon River.

This year saw the return of the ‘Best of Wicklow’ featuring cooking demonstrations by Co. Wicklow chef, Catherine Fulvio; Raw Food Chef, Veronica O’Reilly; Carlo the Chef; and Arklow Bay Hotel.