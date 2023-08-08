The decision by the organisers of the National Ploughing Championships to require online pre-booking has been described as an “affront to the people of Ireland and rural communities”.

Independent TD for west Cork, Deputy Michael Collins has raised concerns about potential exclusionary practices and said that cash plays a “crucial” role in ensuring inclusivity.

The deputy said that the requirement to pre-purchase tickets online in advance of this year’s Ploughing has “reignited” the debate around a cashless society.

Many rural farmers and residents lack access to digital payment means and face challenges due to subpar broadband, the deputy said. He also raised concerns about privacy and “government control” over financial transactions.

“Cash is legal tender in Ireland, and compelling people to pre-purchase tickets online is an affront to the people of Ireland and rural communities,” Deputy Collins said.

National Ploughing Championships

If there are any unsold tickets for a particular day, these can be paid for in cash or card at the gate, the assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna Marie McHugh said.

Ticket availability for each day of the event will depend on capacity levels. The NPA can only guarantee entry of pre-purchased online tickets.

“If the tickets for that particular day are not pre sold, there will be tickets at the gate. But only if there are unsold tickets,” McHugh confirmed to Agriland.

The NPA plans to announce the number of unsold tickets for the different days, which will be available at the gate, on its social media channels ahead of the event. However, the number of ticket gates and cash points will be limited.

“We are advising people to book online in advance and if people have any issue with booking tickets online they can always send a postal order or a cheque, and we will send them their tickets,” McHugh said.

The decision to move to online bookings was health and safety driven, she said. Based on attendance figures last year, emergency services advised the NPA to become a ticketed event in advance. Ploughing 2022

“We can’t afford for the general public to come to the event and not get access because we have a traffic plan in place. We can’t have people arriving to our event and be told no at the gate,” McHugh said.

Deputy Collins criticised that farmers may need to make attendance decisions on the morning of the event, based on factors like weather conditions.

In response to comments citing farmers’ schedules, McHugh, who comes from a farming background, said people don’t have to book their tickets until much closer to the event.