Rhododendron is impacting scores being given to farmers under the under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), according to the facilitator of a new project focused on the invasive plant.

The Dúlra project, a collaboration between FORUM Connemara and the Leenane Development Association, aims to tackle rhododendron in areas of west Mayo and Connemara.

Dúlra, which translates as “nature” in Irish, is a collaborative community-based project funded by National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Wild Atlantic Nature LIFE IP (Integrated Project).

The project is hoping to teach communities about controlling the spread of rhododendron ponticum in ecologically sensitive peatland areas and native woodland habitats.

Although the vibrant pink flowers of the rhododendron can be attractive, the non-native plant can rapidly reseed and outcompete native vegetation, leading to a decline in biodiversity and the loss of habitat for native wildlife.

“It’s a huge issue. It’s an ongoing threat and it’s expanding as well,” Róisín Gannon, the Dúlra project facilitator, told Agriland.

She explained that the plant thrives on peatlands and around watercourses, and if not treated properly it has the potential to grow back stronger.

Advertisement

Rhododendron

The Leenane Development Association, led by local farmer Martin Gavin, oversaw the delivery of the Bundorragha Catchment Rhododendron Control Project in 2022.

Under that project, a locally based team was trained to directly inject a dilute herbicide solution into the stem of the target plants.

This “stem injection” method is considered to be the most environmentally safe means of controlled herbicide usage and is approved by the NPWS.

The team then joined FORUM Connemara’s North Connemara locally led agri-environmental scheme.

10 professionals who were trained in the use of chainsaws, herbicide, first aid and tree planting undertook rhododendron control on farmers’ lands in the Connemara uplands.

As part of the Dúlra project, the control team, with technical support from the project ecologist Conor Ryan, will shift their efforts towards other areas that have experienced a rapid encroachment of the invasive plant.

The project team is also hosting a demonstration day for farmers on Friday (August 11) at 4:00p.m in Inverin, Co. Galway.

Advertisement

The “control field demo” will teach farmers about various rhododendron control techniques and how to protect farmland from the plant.

“The whole purpose of this demonstration day is we want to see do farmers have any other techniques themselves that they’ve seen. Is it more beneficial than the way we’re doing it?” Róisín Gannon said.

The event is also aiming to help farmers to improve their ACRES scoring.

“With the new ACRES scheme coming in a lot of people are coming to us saying that they’re getting bad scores because of this rhododendron being on their land.

“A lot of them are coming out noticing that they have good land but then maybe they have a hedgerow of this rhododendron that they think is good for shelter for their sheep. But obviously they don’t understand how toxic it is to the ground and everything,” Gannon added.

“Public engagement and awareness campaigns are key components of the project.

“The project emphasises a collaborative approach, working closely with local landowners, farmers, volunteers, and state agencies to maximise the impact of our efforts.

“The success of the Dúlra project relies on the collective effort of all of these stakeholders who are committed to preserving the natural heritage of this unique landscape,” she said.