A competition for secondary and some primary school students to make a video on horticulture is accepting entries until September 17.

The competition, organised by South East Technological University (SETU) under the hashtag #WeLoveHort, is for primary level pupils in fourth to sixth class and post-primary students of all ages.

Horticulture degree staff at SETU are calling on students to enter the competition with the aim to “celebrate the splendour of nature in all its many forms”.

All students in the eligible school classes/years are invited to submit a video entry, regardless of their level of experience with horticulture.

The videos can be up to three minutes long, and need to be on a subject area relating to the broad theme of ‘A Growing Journey’.

According to the organisers, the theme can be interpreted in many different ways, and entrants are encouraged to “be inspired by the current season”.

It is hoped that the competition will offer an outlet for “young minds to showcase their creativity and passion for horticulture, gardening, growing, and environmental stewardship”.

Organisers have provided a list of ideas for videos online. Entrants can select from this list or come up with their own ideas. Guidelines for submitting videos are also online.

Participants are encouraged to highlight the significance of horticulture and pollinators in Irish ecosystems.

Video entries can be submitted by parents and guardians, or by a coordinator based at the entrant’s school. All video entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges drawn from horticulture students, accomplished gardeners, and others.

Among the awards will be vouchers and horticulture-themed prizes for first and runner-up individual and team entries in primary and post-primary categories.

Organisers say that the competition will also offer additional prizes such as a prize for excellence in enhanced accessibility for diverse audiences, a best overall prize for a video with a food theme, and two prizes for entries showing “outstanding originality and creativity”.

Dr. Cara Daley, SETU BSc in Horticulture programme director, commented: “The SETU School of Science and Computing are dedicated to empowering young minds with a passion for science and sustainability and through various initiatives and competitions.”