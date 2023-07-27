The European Mushroom Growers Promo Group (GEPC Promo) has launched a campaign today (Thursday, July 27), to promote the benefits of mushrooms in nine different countries.

The campaign, ‘European Mushrooms, the hidden gem’ will run for three years.

The nine countries involved are: Ireland; Belgium; France; Germany; Hungary; Italy; Netherlands; Poland; and Spain.

GEPC Promo stated: “European mushrooms are a nutritional treasure trove of flavours and textures made possible by responsible, locally grown cultivation.”

Advertisement

The benefits listed include:

Recommended by health professionals;

Affordable all year round;

Adaptable to all diets;

Produced sustainably with limited water use.

The campaign also aims to highlight the work of local mushroom producers with “exemplary sustainability”, which is reflected in production methods and packaging.

According to GEPC Promo, the mushroom sector in Europe currently represents more than €1.5 billion in yearly sales.

With the launch of the campaign, the group estimates that this will now generate growth in sales of €28 million over three years.

Advertisement

Mushrooms

In terms of the retail market, 70% of fresh mushroom sales go through retail outlets, mainly hypermarkets and supermarkets, according to GEPC Promo. The remaining 30% are used in the catering industry.

According to Teagasc, the sector is the largest horticultural sector in Ireland.

It has a farmgate value of €119 million, of which approximately 85% is exported to the UK.

GEPC Promo stated that in recent years the purchase price paid by both retailers and restaurants has remained very stable.

Member of the GEPC Promo, Michal Slawski said: “We are delighted to launch this campaign to promote the proven nutritional benefits of Irish mushrooms for a balanced diet, their versatility and their accessibility to all budgets.”