The Rivers Trust, the charity in Northern Ireland, Ireland and Britain dedicated to the conservation and restoration of rivers and their catchments, is recruiting two new agricultural advisors to work on projects in Northern Ireland.

The charity is looking for two non-regulatory agricultural advisors to work with farmers to find opportunities to improve infrastructure, change land management practices and reduce agricultural pollution to surface water.

The Rivers Trust All-Ireland director Mark Horton said: “The island of Ireland is the fastest-growing area of the rivers trust movement.

“As part of what will be a significant team expansion across the island of Ireland in 2023, we are now looking for two enthusiastic, experienced water-friendly farm advisors to work across the catchments of the Dundrum River in Co. Down and the Owenkillew River in Co. Tyrone.

“Our agricultural projects are also expanding, and we are looking for approachable, friendly, dynamic individuals with drive, determination, and experience of working on farms or with landowners.”

The charity director said that it is an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to increasing biodiversity, strengthening environmental protection, and driving water quality improvement.

Agricultural advisors

According to the charity, becoming one of its agricultural advisors requires a unique blend of skills, knowledge, and dedication.

The role offers the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to sustainable land use, conservation, and the well-being of both agricultural communities and natural ecosystems, The Rivers Trust explained.

It is a career path that requires a “genuine commitment to environmental stewardship and a deep appreciation for the interconnectedness of our land and water resources”.

Experienced agricultural advisors Dominic McCann and Rachael McEldowney from The Rivers Trust outlined how they work closely with Northern Ireland farmers and landowners to empower them to take effective actions to protect local watercourses.

McEldowney said that preparing a free farm plan is the first step in making grant-funded water-friendly improvements through the current Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affair (DAERA)-supported schemes.

“To qualify for funding, you need to have a free and confidential farm plan produced by The Rivers Trust. It’s a straightforward process,” she commented.

“You can set up a farm visit by contacting us, and we will make an appointment to visit your farm and start the process of supporting your water-friendly farming actions.

“These actions are a win/win because they will help your farm business and the environment. It’s advice you cannot afford to miss.”

Dominic McCann on farm

Meanwhile, Dominic McCann added: “As a farmer myself, I am here to help and support other farmers to make small changes that have a big impact on water quality and protecting biodiversity,” Dominic McCann added.

“At a farmer’s invitation, we will walk the farm with them to help identify opportunities to reduce any impact from their farming operation on nearby water courses.

“We take time to understand how the farm business runs and how we can work together to support that and improve sustainable productivity.

“This is a collaborative process, so we listen to the farmers to hear what they think needs work and how best to solve the existing issues. They are the experts on their farms, and their insights are invaluable,” McCann said.

Every farm presents a distinct set of challenges and opportunities, necessitating a customised approach to sustainable land management, according to the charity.

After surveying the farm’s topography, The Rivers Trust agricultural advisors prepare a detailed plan with suggestions for interventions that will help improve water quality in the local rivers.

The closing date for applications is Saturday August 20, 2023.