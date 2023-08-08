The proposal to the European Commission for protected geographical indication (PGI) status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’ has moved to the next stage of the application process

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Tuesday, August 8) welcomed the European Commission’s publication of the all-island application for a PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef.

Minister McConalogue said: “I welcome the fact that the European Commission has finalised its scrutiny of the PGI application for Irish Grass Fed Beef, following the amendment of the application to extend the geographical area to include Northern Ireland.

“The publication at this stage is a requirement under EU rules.”

The publication represents the next phase of consultation on the application for PGI status for Irish Grass Fed Beef.

It is now open to other member states and third countries (countries outside the EU) that have a legitimate interest to make submissions on the application with the commission, within a three-month period from the date of publication.

“If successfully registered, the PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef will be of real benefit to our suckler and beef farmers as a reward for their hard work, commitment, and dedication to producing a world-class beef product,” Minister McConalogue added.

“This application for a PGI for Irish Grass Fed Beef is a reflection of the truly unique product from this island and a solid step towards recognition of that fact. I am hopeful that the process is progressing to conclusion.”

Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia chief executive commented: “This is a significant step forward in the process to achieving rightful recognition for Irish Grass Fed Beef as a unique European product.

“Achieving a PGI status would help strengthen our ability to directly promote the advantages of Ireland’s grass-fed beef production system with consumers and cement its position as a premium product.”

PGI

EU quality policy aims to protect the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics, linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how.

Product names can be granted a ‘geographical indication’ (GI) if they have a specific link to the place where they are made.

The GI recognition enables consumers to trust and distinguish quality products while also helping producers to market their products better.

The PGI application was initiated by Bord Bia on behalf of producers and was submitted for scrutiny by the European Commission in November 2020 by the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM).

On December 8, 2021, the commission published the PGI application for the ‘member state/third country opposition procedure’. This opposition period ended on March 8, 2022.

On March 1, 2022, the European Commission notified the DAFM that the UK authorities had submitted a ‘Notice of Opposition’ (in a bid to make it an all-island PGI application) and invited the applicant and the opponent (NI) to engage in appropriate consultations for a period of three months.

On July 11, 2022, consultations between the DAFM and Bord Bia with their Northern Ireland and UK counterparts were successfully concluded, with agreement that the geographical area covered by the application will be extended to include Northern Ireland.

The revised application single document and product specification document were lodged with the European Commission for scrutiny of the revised application.

The publication today of the revised application is required by EU rules and will be for a period of three months from the date of publication.

If no legitimate oppositions are received, it is hoped that the application will proceed for registration.