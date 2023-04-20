The European Commission is currently scrutinising Ireland’s revised application for Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status for Irish beef, according to the Minister for Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

However in response to a question from the Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Denis Naughten, about when a decision on the application might be made Minister Charlie McConalogue said he cannot provide any details of a timeline.

“My officials are in regular and proactive contact with the commission with regard to progressing the scrutiny.

“These matters are governed by EU regulations and the process can be complex when there is a cross-border element with regard to the geographical area. We will be guided by the commission’s interpretation of the legal requirements when they have completed their scrutiny,” Minister McConalogue told the Dáil.

Deputy Naughten said in his opinion Ireland should have only applied for PGI status for “premium Irish suckler beef” rather than “grass-fed beef”.

“Will the minister, even at this eleventh hour, consider revising the PGI application, targeting it at Irish suckler-reared beef and putting behind that the support which would have resonance with European consumers if it was marketed by Bord Bia, which has a questionable commitment on this issue?” Deputy Naughten asked.

Minister McConalogue told the Dáil that he believes there is ” a very strong resonance with grass-fed beef” and that it is widely understood in the marketplace.

“Grass-fed beef and grain-fed beef are two distinct products and that resonates with the consumer in most markets.

“It is the key selling point of our beef and it is something on which we go on the front foot when it comes to selling it internationally,” he said.

According to the minister research carried out by Bord Bia suggests there “is less of a resonance and cut through to the consumer on suckler beef”.

Minister McConalogue said suckler beef was “unique to Ireland” and a wonderful product but it was not “as widely understood in the markets into which we serve”.

“We have a job to do to translate that wonderful product, which is not yet widely known, and develop the market for it.”