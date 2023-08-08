Factory quotes for finished cattle this week have continued to fall with most outlets reducing quotes by an further 5c/kg across the board.

Price quotes for heifers and bullocks (steers) have now fallen by approximately 60c/kg since quotes peaked in April of this year.

On a 350kg carcass, this 60c/kg price drop would equate to €210/head.

Outlets that have the majority of their cattle bought for this week are indicating a further 5c/kg price reduction for next week’s cattle.

While the majority of cattle that are filling factory kill sheets currently are coming direct off grass, the falling prices will be most severely felt by farmers who have incurred higher finishing costs through finishing cattle in a shed or by meal feeding.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €4.65-4.70/kg on the grid this week, generally speaking. Steers are being quoted at 5c/kg less than heifers generally, with €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid available here.

Top quotes of €4.75/kg for steers and €4.80/kg for heifers remain available in the northern half of the country for in-spec cattle with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

Supplies of cattle are beginning to edge upwards and weekly kills are expected to increase further in numbers as the grazing season draws to a close.

Cow price

Cow price has also fallen again this week. Price quotes for U-grade cows are ranging from €4.25-4.35/kg, while R-grade cows are being quoted at €4.15-4.25/kg.

O-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €3.90-4.05/kg while P-grade cows are being quoted at prices ranging from €3.80-3.95/kg.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at prices ranging from €4.80-4.95/kg for those grading U, with €4.70-4.85/kg available for those grading R, depending on the outlet. Bulls grading an O are being quoted at €4.50-4.65/kg and bulls grading P are being quoted at €4.40-4.55/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid.