There were slightly more imported tractors licensed for the first time last month than new tractors, latest figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show today (Wednesday, July 9).

According to the CSO, 259 “used” tractors were licensed in July compared to 242 new tractors last month.

But overall between January to July this year, there have been more new tractors licensed for the first time, than used tractors.

There were 1,680 new tractors licensed compared to 1,644 used tractors.

CSO

Meanwhile, the latest publication from the statistics office also shows that between January and July of this year, 18% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric compared with 13% in the same period in 2022.

Advertisement

The total number of new cars licensed in July 2023 jumped year-on-year by 3,028 vehicles.

Dr. Nele van der Wielen, statistician in the transport section of the CSO, said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has increased by two thirds (66%) from 10,105 in the first seven months of 2022 to 16,766 between January and July 2023.

“Over those same months of 2023, 31,155 new cars licensed were petrol cars compared with 22,317 in the same seven-month period in 2022, an increase of 40%.”

But the latest CSO figures also show that the number of new diesel cars licensed have fallen by 6% in the first seven months of 2023.

Advertisement

Source: CSO

The most most popular make of new private car licensed in July 2023 was Toyota (3,009) followed by Hyundai (2,255), then Volkswagen (1,671), Kia (1,325) and Skoda (1,197).

According to the CSO there was a decline in the number of used (imported) diesel cars licensed in the first seven months of 2023 in Ireland.

This fell to 9,506 compared with 10,032 in the same seven-month period of 2022.

However, the total number of used vehicles licensed between January to July was up 6% compared with the same period in 2022.