The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has detected a human case of a flu virus which is currently circulating in pigs in the UK.

It is the first detection of influenza A(H1N2)v in a human in the UK.

The case was detected as part of routine national flu surveillance undertaken by UKHSA and the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP).

UKHSA said it is “monitoring the situation closely” and is taking steps to increase surveillance within existing programmes involving GP surgeries and hospitals in parts of North Yorkshire.

The individual was tested by their GP after experiencing respiratory symptoms.

According to the UKHSA the individual concerned experienced a “mild illness” and has now fully recovered.

The agency added: “The source of their infection has not yet been ascertained and remains under investigation.

“Close contacts of the case are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations.

“Any contacts will be offered testing as necessary and advised on any necessary further care if they have symptoms or test positive.”

Influenza A(H1) viruses are enzootic in swine populations in most regions of the world. When an influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs is detected in a person, it is called a ‘variant influenza virus’.

According to Meera Chand, incident director at UKHSA, the agency was able to detect the virus because of “routine flu surveillance and genome sequencing”.

“This is the first time we have detected this virus in humans in the UK, though it is very similar to viruses that have been detected in pigs.

“We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread. In accordance with established protocols, investigations are underway to learn how the individual acquired the infection and to assess whether there are any further associated cases,” she added.

Meanwhile the UK’s chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss, said that pig keepers must also report “any suspicion of swine flu in their herds to their local vet immediately”.

“We know that some diseases of animals can be transferred to humans – which is why high standards of animal health, welfare and biosecurity are so important.

“Through our animal and human surveillance systems we work together to protect everyone. In this case we are providing specialist veterinary and scientific knowledge to support the UKHSA investigation,” Middlemiss added.