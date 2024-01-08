As a Status Yellow low temperature warning comes into place tonight (Monday, January 8), Uisce Éireann is sharing tips to prevent freezing pipes.

The mercury is forecast to dip as low as -5°C in some parts overnight, while the cold snap is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

Householders and business owners are being reminded to check for and repair leaks on their premises, particularly during the colder, winter months.

Uisce Éireann said that owners of unoccupied premises should regularly inspect properties for leaks.

To help homeowners in their winterproofing efforts, the Irish water authority has offered the following tips to householders to prevent leaks, conserve water, and make the most of their heating systems:

Insulate water tanks and pipes: Exposed pipes and tanks are particularly vulnerable to freezing. Insulating them with lagging material can help prevent heat loss and keep pipes from freezing;

Service your boiler: A well-maintained boiler is essential for efficient heating and can help reduce energy bills. Uisce Éireann recommends having your boiler serviced regularly by an accredited plumber;

Always fix any dripping taps but pay particular attention to external dripping taps in winter as water from them can freeze on the ground and can cause people to slip and injure themselves;

Check your inside stop valve: The inside stop valve is the main isolation valve for your water supply. It’s important to make sure you can easily locate and operate the stop valve in case of a leak;

Minimise draughts: Cold air from outside can cause pipes to freeze inside. Draught-proof your home by sealing gaps around windows and doors.

Uisce Éireann is also encouraging both the public and businesses to take responsibility for their water usage and contribute to keeping demand at sustainable levels.

“It’s not only about saving money and preventing damages at home, but also about ensuring a sustainable water supply for everyone in our community,” Margaret Attridge, head of water operations at Uisce Éireann, said.

“We know that the demand for water tends to increase significantly during very cold weather, so by following these simple steps homeowners and businesses can really make a difference and help ensure the taps keep flowing for all,” she added.