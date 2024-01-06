Met Éireann has today (Saturday, January 6) issued an advisory for cold weather for the entire country over the coming days.

The national forecaster said that temperatures will remain low leading to sharp to severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times.

The weather conditions will make travelling conditions dangerous.

The advisory is currently set to remain in place until 10:30p.m on Friday (January 12).

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells, some isolated showers are possible in the north.

Overnight temperatures will drop to between -2° and 0°C with frost and icy patches. Fog and mist will form in the light variable winds.

There will be a frosty and icy start to Sunday, sunny spells will develop in most areas once the fog and mist have cleared. It will feel cold as temperatures reach highs of just 2° to 6 °, there will be light variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry apart from some coastal showers, another cold night with lows of -3° and 0° leading to frost and icy stretches.

Met Éireann said that high pressure will dominate the weather next week bringing mainly dry and cold conditions with some spells of winter sunshine.

The coming week will be much drier than recently with little to no rainfall expected, any light showers are most likely in the east and south.

Mean air temperatures will fall back to between 1° and 4° below normal for most areas, but it will be closer to normal in the north and northeast. Soil temperatures will decrease also.

Despite the significantly drier than average weather expected over the coming week, there will only be a very slight recovery in the soil conditions with soils generally remaining saturated.