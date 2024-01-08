Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for ice and low temperatures for the entire country.

The warning will come into force from 9:00p.m tonight (Monday, January 8) and remain in place until 10:00a.m on Tuesday (January 9).

The national forecaster said that it will be very cold overnight with temperatures set to drop to -4°C in some parts.

This will lead to icy stretches on roads making travelling conditions dangerous.

Met Éireann has also issued an advisory for cold weather for the entire country over the coming days.

Temperatures will remain low across the country leading to sharp to severe frost, icy patches and dense fog at times.

The advisory is currently set to remain in place until 10:30p.m on Friday (January 12).

Mean air temperatures this week will fall back to between 2° and 6°, well below normal for most areas, but it will be closer to normal in the north and northeast. Soil temperatures will decrease also.

The coming seven days will be much drier than recent weeks with little to no rainfall expected, any light showers are most likely along coasts in the east, north and south.

Farms

While livestock can cope with low temperatures provided they have plenty of feed and shelter, water supply can be a problem for both outwintered and housed animals during freezing conditions.

Ensuring that all livestock have free access to water is important. Supplies of drinking water should be checked daily, and surface ice broken on troughs twice per-day if necessary.

If possible, get ahead of yourself and have bales of silage pushed in so that will you avoid driving the tractor and doing work that could be avoided in instances where roads and farmyards are icy.

A useful resource to have around the yard would be grit and salt to ensure safe access to sheds in the event of icy conditions.