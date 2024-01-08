The coming week will see mostly dry but cold weather for Ireland, with frost and ice developing at night, along with patches of mist and fog, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Monday, January 8) will see frost icy patches, mist and fog in many areas. A Status Yellow weather warning, which was originally issued for fog, has now been updated to include ice as well.

This warning will remain in effect until 10:00a.m this morning. Met Éireann says that icy patches as dense fog will lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Met Éireann has also issued an advisory for cold weather for the entire country over the coming days.

The frost, ice and fog will slowly clear later this morning, with bright or sunny weather developing. Most places will be dry, but there will be some showers in eastern coastal counties. Highest temperatures will be 3° to 6° with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tonight will be very cold and mainly dry with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches. A few isolated showers may develop in the south, possibly wintry on hills. There will be some patches of mist or fog also. Lowest temperatures will be -4° to +1° with light easterly breezes.

Tomorrow morning (Tuesday, January 9), frost, ice and any fog patches will gradually clear. It will be cold and mainly dry with bright or sunny spells, the best of these over the western half of the country.

A few light showers are possible in eastern coastal counties tomorrow. Highest temperatures are set to be 3° to 6°, with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tomorrow night will again be cold with lowest temperatures ranging from -3° to +2°. There will be frost and icy patches in many areas and some patches of mist and fog, with light easterly breezes.

Wednesday (January 10) will be another cold day, with patchy light rain along eastern coasts, and sunny spells further west. Highest temperatures are expected to be 3° to 7° with light to moderate easterly breezes.

On Wednesday night, frost and fog patches will again develop, especially over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures will be -2° to +2°.

Thursday (January 11) will continue cold with mostly cloudy conditions in the east and bright or sunny spells further west. Highest daytime temperature will be 4° to 7°, with temperatures overnight falling to between -3° and +1°, and with some fog patches developing during the night as well.

Friday (January 12) will continue cold and mainly dry with frost and patches of fog clearing slowly and with bright or sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will be just 2° to 5°, with light variable breezes.