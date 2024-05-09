The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has approved 3,735 (41%) applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

According to the latest statistics provided by the department, 4,792 out of a total 9,110 applications were deemed “in progress” up to Tuesday (May 7).

The data shows that 380 tranche 2 applications have been refused to date, while 193 have been withdrawn.

The closing date for applications to be submitted to the department under tranche 2 was extended to January 19 last.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes:

SchemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,200 83571,118942
Dairy Equipment Scheme21710895104
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113182561,5651,310
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756115380360
Organic Capital Investment Scheme6341412259349
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme4610405
Solar Capital Investment Scheme738211366044
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme44427133284
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4382414228172
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5241718314175
Total9,1103801934,7923,745
TAMS tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme was the most popular TAMS scheme in tranche 2 with 3,113 applications.

The department has approved 1,310 applications,1,565 are in progress, 182 were rejected and 56 withdrawn.

942 out of the 2,200 Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme applications made under tranche 2 have been approved.

TAMS

Meanwhile, DAFM has also published the latest data for applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS.

6,935 (85%) of the 8,230 applications have been cleared by department officials, while 471 applications are still under consideration.

593 tranche 1 applications have been rejected and 204 were withdrawn.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme, which was the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications, still has 200 applications “in progress”.

The department began issued approvals for tranche 1 back in December and has been gradually making its way through applications since.

Separately, 3,802 applications were lodged by last month’s deadline for TAMS tranche 3.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed that all eligible applications will be approved by his department.

TAMS tranche 4, which is currently open, will close for applications on Friday, September 6, and tranche 5 will close on Friday, December, 6 2024.

