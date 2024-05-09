The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has approved 3,735 (41%) applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

According to the latest statistics provided by the department, 4,792 out of a total 9,110 applications were deemed “in progress” up to Tuesday (May 7).

The data shows that 380 tranche 2 applications have been refused to date, while 193 have been withdrawn.

The closing date for applications to be submitted to the department under tranche 2 was extended to January 19 last.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the 10 TAMS 3 schemes: Scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 83 57 1,118 942 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 10 8 95 104 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 182 56 1,565 1,310 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 1 15 380 360 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 14 12 259 349 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 40 5 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 21 13 660 44 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 – 133 284 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 24 14 228 172 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 17 18 314 175 Total 9,110 380 193 4,792 3,745 TAMS tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme was the most popular TAMS scheme in tranche 2 with 3,113 applications.

The department has approved 1,310 applications,1,565 are in progress, 182 were rejected and 56 withdrawn.

942 out of the 2,200 Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme applications made under tranche 2 have been approved.

TAMS

Meanwhile, DAFM has also published the latest data for applications made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS.

6,935 (85%) of the 8,230 applications have been cleared by department officials, while 471 applications are still under consideration.

593 tranche 1 applications have been rejected and 204 were withdrawn.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme, which was the scheme with the highest number of tranche 1 applications, still has 200 applications “in progress”.

The department began issued approvals for tranche 1 back in December and has been gradually making its way through applications since.

Separately, 3,802 applications were lodged by last month’s deadline for TAMS tranche 3.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed that all eligible applications will be approved by his department.

TAMS tranche 4, which is currently open, will close for applications on Friday, September 6, and tranche 5 will close on Friday, December, 6 2024.