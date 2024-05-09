A vet, comedian and cowboy are three out of the five rural “singletons” who are looking for love on the second series of RTÉ2 dating series, ‘Love in the Country’.

The dating programme is presented by camogie champion Anna Geary and is based on the Fremantle Media reality show ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’.

Speaking about the six-part series, Anna Geary said:

“It’s very exciting to get back on the road, traveling the length and breadth of Ireland, helping people of all ages find love. I get to be almost like their wing woman, their confidante, cheering them on.”

This series features both two men and three women from different backgrounds living and working in rural Ireland, who would like to find someone to share their lives with.

The show is currently looking for daters who might be compatible with their six rural romantics and who are willing to give country living a try.

Love in the Country

Lisa from Co. Laois is a farmer and beauty therapist, that enjoys a mix of glamour and getting her hands dirty on the farm. She said that her ideal date would be at the zoo.

Lisa added that her perfect man does not have to be a farmer, but he must be kind.

The next participant is Danielle, a veterinary surgeon who is kept busy running her veterinary business, while helping manage her family’s farm in Co. Laois.

Danielle said that work commitments make it hard to find the time to meet someone, and that her partner would have to be helping on the farm, but he would ideally have an interest in something completely different.

Ollie, otherwise known as ‘Texas Ollie’, is a horse trick trainer from Co. Donegal. Ollie said that he is looking for someone that he can talk to and be part of his company. ‘Texas Ollie’ who is taking part in ‘Love in the Country’ Source: Leah Wallace

Ollie added that he often plays guitar and sings is his local pub and would like to bring his partner along with him.

Ger, who is a suckler farmer from west Cork, said that it can be challenging to meet someone in rural Ireland, as there is less pubs and nightclubs.

Ger added that he would like to meet a woman who has interest in farming, and that he would like to meet someone that he can share his life with.

Breda from Co. Galway said that she is looking for a “goddess” to come and farm with her, as she enjoys planting trees and bringing up the nature reserves.

Breda stated that her ideal partner is someone who enjoys planting their own food and is open to new experiences.

For more information on the ‘singletons’ and for the full interviews, visit the RTÉ website.