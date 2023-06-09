Uisce Éireann has introduced many drought-related restrictions throughout the country this week after a rise in temperatures.

Met Éireann highlighted that soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types currently range from 35mm to 45mm over northern parts of the country and 45-60mm elsewhere.

It warned that with warm conditions over the coming weeks, SMDs will generally increase by 15mm to 20mm, likely ranging from 50-70mm, generally, and potentially over 70mm in the parts of the southeast.

Restrictions

Fanore, Clare: Uisce Éireann, working in partnership with Clare County Council, advises customers in Fanore and surrounding areas that essential night time water restrictions are required over the coming days to help Fanore Reservoir levels recover.

Galway: Areas impacted include Tully, Letterfrack, Carna, Kilkieran, Carraroe, Inis Oirr, Rosmuc, Ballinalsoe, mid Galway, and surrounding areas.

Restrictions are currently in place, since June 7 in these areas from 11:00p.m to 7:00a.m. Water demand will continue to be monitored and further restrictions may be required.

Kerry: Overnight restrictions will remain in place for customers in Caragh Lake, Dooks, Two Mile School, Aghadoe, Barleymount, Faha, and parts of Ballyhar, Milltown, and Glenflesk from 11:00p.m to 7:00a.m over the coming days.

Wexford: There are no restrictions in place to date in Co. Wexford, but communities across the county are being urged by Uisce Éireann to continue with their efforts to conserve water, protect supply, and reduce the risk of outages.

Waterford: There are also no disruptions across Co. Waterford to date, but Uisce Éireann is monitoring the county closely and has urged the public to continue with their efforts to conserve water supply to prevent outages.

Tipperary: There were some once-off overnight restrictions in Silverfort and Rosegreen, Co. Tipperary this week in order to maintain supply.

Clonakilty, Cork: Night-time water restrictions that have been in place over the last two weeks in Clonakilty, Co. Cork have now been lifted. Restrictions were in place due to a high demand for water, combined with low rainfall levels.

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council have thanked the people of Clonakilty for their efforts. Water levels will be reviewed again on Monday morning to determine if supply restrictions are again required.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said:

“While we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

“By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help ensure there is enough water for everyone as we go through the summer.”