The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is to continue lobbying on behalf of flood-affected potato and vegetable growers.

This was a key message delivered by the union president, David Brown, to a recent farmers’ meeting in Co. Down.

Parts of counties Down and Armagh were badly affected by floods last autumn, with potato and vegetable growers most impacted by the rising water levels.

According to Brown: “Up to this point, the UK government has made available a £15 million flood compensation scheme.

“A significant proportion of this money will go to businesses that were most badly affected by the floods in towns, such as Downpatrick and Newry.

“However, the union has made it clear that a number of farming businesses were equally impacted by the atrocious weather.”

DAERA

According to the UFU president, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has agreed to develop a business case which would assess the justification of farm businesses receiving flood aid.

“I have been told that a relevant proposal has been drawn up. It is now being analysed by DAERA economists,” he said.

Brown added that the issue of securing flood aid for farmers should not be considered a done deal.

“There are a number of factors to be considered. First off, farmers in hill areas will be automatically ruled out of any compensation,” he continued.

“It is deemed by DAERA officials that land cannot physically flood. The issue of insurance cover will also be brought into the mix,” he said.

Brown added that DAERA officials will revisit previously flooded ground that was initially inspected last autumn.

“If there is an opportunity to harvest a reasonable proportion of crops that were flooded some weeks ago, then this option should be looked at by growers.

“Compensation must kick-in where crops have been totally destroyed,” he said.

Prices for vegetable growers

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, told the meeting that a union deputation had met with vegetable and potato processing businesses to discuss the impact of the autumn 2023 floods on growers.

“The issue of growers’ ability or non-ability meet contract supply arrangements was discussed,” McLenaghan said.

“We also highlighted the need for grower prices to reflect the fact that a large proportion of the 2023 potato and vegetable harvest was destroyed.

“Fundamentally, farmers must receive market prices that allow them to survive. What’s more, if growers do go out of business, because of bad yields and poor prices, then processers automatically lose a proportion of their long-term supply base,” he said.