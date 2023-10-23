This week’s factory quotes have seen prices remain unchanged at most outlets, as flooding in some parts of the country last week impacted cattle supplies.

At least one beef processor in Munster had to cancel it’s kill for a day last week as a result of this, and opted to fill the deficit of beef supplies through a Saturday kill. This kill took place at an alternative site belonging to the same processor in Connaught.

Some of the stronger-paying outlets from last week have reduced their prime cattle quotes, while some of the the stronger cow-buying outlets have reduced their cow price quotes this week.

Despite the large weekly kills of cattle, procurement staff remain particularly keen for in-spec heifers and steers, with some warning that securing sufficient supplies of suitable prime cattle with suitable weights and fat scores remains challenging.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €4.60-4.65/kg on the grid, with most sites paying the higher rate.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €4.55-4.60/kg on the grid and again, the higher rate is being paid for most batches of steers.

In the week ending Sunday, October 15, the average price paid for an R=3= grade steer was €4.80/kg, inclusive of all bonuses paid. The average price paid for the same grade of a heifer in that week was €4.84/kg.

Cow price

Cow price has fallen at some of the stronger-paying cow outlets this week. U grade cows are being quoted at €4.25-€4.40/kg.

R-grade cows are being quoted at €4.10-4.15/kg. O grade cows are being quoted at €3.85-3.95/kg while P grade cows are being quoted at €3.75-3.85/kg.

According to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) the average price paid for an O=3= grade cow in the week ending Sunday, October 15, was €4.02/kg, a drop of 15c/kg on the average price paid four weeks previous to that.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.75-4.85/kg for U grades with €4.65-4.75/kg being quoted for R grades.

O grade bulls are being quoted at €4.45-4.55/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.35-4.45/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €4.55-4.60/kg on the grid.