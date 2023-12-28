The last 12 months have been “one of the most turbulent, weather-related years on record” for farmers, according to the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

David Brown said farmers are now “extremely vulnerable to elements that are out of their control”, from extreme weather to geopolitical tensions, changes to policy and escalating production costs.

According to the UFU president, on a local front, farmers in Northern Ireland have specifically had to battle high input prices, poor returns and plans being paused to tackle tuberculosis (TB) in wildlife.

However, Brown remains adamant that “the potential and importance of UK farming and food production is substantial”.

“Agriculture is critical to tackling two of the biggest challenges that we face at a national and global level, producing enough food to feed a growing population while also tackling climate change.

“It is disappointing that only 27% in the UK recognise locally produced food as being important, but there are huge gains to be made through collaboration and engagement with the agri-food industry, government and academics,” he said.

UFU president

Brown believes that it is crucial that there is a “level playing field” for farmers and that policies are developed that enhance food production and that there are also environmental incentives that support family farms to “remain viable”.

“The ethos behind our new agriculture policy is to help farmers to reduce emissions further, while supporting local food production and farm profitability.

“Change is often challenging and yet, as we look forward, we can reflect that change has been a constant in the agricultural sector,” he added.

The UFU president is confident that the agri-food sector in Northern Ireland is working “to address the sustainability challenge”.

“Our role has been to ensure that those who would advocate to shrink our food production, are aware of the many initiatives being undertaken by our farmers.

“Northern Ireland is setting a high global standard as the first region to establish an extensive baseline of all farms on soil nutrients, alongside a sustainable ruminant genetics programme to improve the efficiency of our livestock.

“Carbon surveys, required by both government and those we supply, will provide the crucial evidence that our production systems are amongst the most efficient in the world,” Brown said.

But he has also cautioned that the agri-food sector must be given “sufficient time” to ensure a “controlled transition” to enable farmers to utilise what he has described as a “once in a generation opportunity” to better their business.

According to the UFU president, farmers are “hardworking and resilient people” and with government and consumer support, they can deliver so much more.

“Despite everything we have overcome and the challenges that still lie ahead, the future is bright for agriculture, we have a growing population and they will need fed,” Brown said.