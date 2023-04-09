The University College Dublin (UCD) School of Agriculture and Food Science postgraduate information evening is set to take place on Tuesday (April 11) from 4:00-7:00p.m.

The information event will take place in the Moore Auditorium, at the UCD O’Brien Centre for Science.

A statement from the School of Agriculture and Food Science explained that the event aims to provide “an opportunity to meet with students and staff and to find out about fully funded, part-funded and self-funded postgraduate opportunities.”

The UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science offers 14 graduate-taught programmes spanning the entire agriculture, food, health and environmental chain.

The programme options on offer include full-time, part-time, blended learning and online learning opportunities.

This information event is open to all those who are wishing to explore their options for graduate study at UCD.

UCD careers day

In other UCD news, the college’s agricultural society hosted an agriculture, food science and human nutrition careers day earlier this year.

The event took place in February and drew large crowds of students and employers alike.

The keynote speaker at the event was the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

This year marks a milestone for the UCD Agricultural Science Society, known as AgSoc, as it celebrates 100 years.

Any proceeds raised from the careers day go towards charities chosen by the students. This year, their chosen charities were Multiple Sclerosis Ireland and Tiggy’s Trust.

In a speech, Eilish Gill said: “It’s an honour to be the chairperson of the AgSoc Careers Committee especially as AgSoc ventures into its 100th year.

“The AgSoc has helped to create a great sense of community spirit and pride in every student. Many of the companies here have been attending for many years, showing the strong links between the school, students and industry.

“We are also delighted to welcome new faces this year, showing our sector is growing, going from strength to strength.”

The careers day is one of a series of career-focused events hosted within the school to support students with their career development.

Prof. Frank Monahan, dean of agriculture and head of school, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science said: “I don’t need to tell any of you about the challenges we face in the world, and that these problems need to be solved using less resources, more efficiently. But with that, there is huge opportunity for our graduates.”