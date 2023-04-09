The total number of sheep slaughtered to date this year has surpassed 700,000 head, according to latest figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

For the week ending April 2, a total of 64,495 sheep were processed – which is a drop of almost 2,600 head on the previous week’s kill.

In the past few weeks hogget price has increased significantly and processing is up too; 58,586 hoggets were processed last week, which is back by 3,500 head on the week prior but over 4,900 head above the same week last year.

Meanwhile, 4,161 ewes and rams were slaughtered last week, which is down 216 head on the previous week.

Last week’s sheep kill (week ending April 2):

Hoggets/lambs : 58,586 head;

: 58,586 head; Spring lambs: 1,743 head;

1,743 head; Ewes and rams: 4,161 head;

4,161 head; Total: 64,495 head.

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s overall throughput figures to date, 702,640 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 628,765 have been hoggets/lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (71,273), spring lambs (2,553) and a small number of light lambs (49 head).

The graph below shows the weekly sheep kill in the first 13 weeks of this year, compared to 2022: Source: DAFM

As the graph above indicates, supply increased in week 11 of this year despite the four-day week as a result of St. Patrick’s Day. Supply dropped significantly in week 11 of last year.

Supplies continued to increase for week 12 and only dipped slightly in week 13 of this year.

The increase in prices in the sheep trade has likely driven out additional numbers.

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2022, we can see that the total number slaughtered is up by 5% or 34,877 head.

29,633 additional hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is up on last year’s levels in excess of 5,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending March 12):