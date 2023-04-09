The last in a series of discussions on the growth of Ireland’s plant protein sector featured on the most recent ‘Tillage Edge’ podcast.

Many members of the general public now advocate the switch from animal to plant-based proteins as a means of increasing the sustainability of farming systems.

To put these issues in context, Teagasc’s Dr. Ewen Mullins and Prof. Milena Corredig, a food design and technology specialist form Aarhus University in Denmark, jointly reflected on the many developments now taking place within the plant protein space.

They specifically referenced the recently launched VALPRO Path project, an initiative designed to support the development of a plant protein across Europe.

Changing diets

Corredig started the discussion by referencing the change that had taken place in consumer habits over the past decade, where the inclusion of plant protein in consumer diets is concerned.

She said that many consumers had consciously cut down on the amount of animal protein in their diets for health reasons.

But, over a period of time, this trend had transitioned into some people taking a vegan perspective in the way that they consume food.

“But we now know that by 20250 we should really shift our diets towards something that is more sustainable,” Corredig continued.

“Our current food production is really not sustainable at all.”

According to Corredig, consumers must now shift their consumption of animal products to plant alternatives or, at least, something that is more sustainable.

“Above and beyond the issue of animal versus plant debate, we must produce and process foods in a more sustainable way, across the board,” she commented.

“We must create new opportunities for consumers to eat food choices that are more within the boundaries of our planet. What’s more, consumers are asking for more of these products.”

Corredig noted the growing demand for what are considered to be clean, whole foods. But, as far as she is concerned, much more must be down to define what this food category actually constitutes.

Plant protein products

Relevant factors to consider include the trust that the public places in the food they are eating. Is local sourcing important? Or is it a case of accepting processed foods that contain less ingredients?

“Depending on how we define these criteria, there is a role for plant-based food,” she confirmed.

“Easier tracing of the ingredients used within a food product is also important. This is especially so if the food contains products grown in the country within which it is sold.”

But there are real challenges when it comes to including higher levels of plant-based ingredients within processed foods.

As a case in point, the Danish academic pointed to the fact that plant-based ‘milks’ are less stable than the bovine equivalent.

Advertisement

As a result, additional stabilisers must be included within processed foods when specific plant-based ingredients are used.

“And in some cases this can lead to a degree of over-processing,” she explained.

“All of this then comes back to the definition of a clean label, where these products are concerned.”

VALPRO

Dr. Ewen Mullins confirmed that the VALPRO path project has been designed to address many of these issues.

“Teagasc is looking at the potential to develop new plant products that will constitute new ingredients for the food processing sectors,” he commented.

“VALPRO is taking this development model and pushing it out across Europe. We are seeking to find out where the premium markets can be identified.

“VALPRO comprises 22 partners across eight countries.”

According to Mullins, the current protein landscape in Europe is not fit for purpose.

“We don’t have premium supply chains for farmers,” he stressed.

“Yet we have food processing businesses striving very hard to source consistent supplies of plant protein. At the same time we know that farmers across Europe can produce excellent yields of high quality protein crops.

“It really is a case now of bringing growers and processers together. VALPRO is about developing real systems with real farmers,” he added.

He said that companies will develop the required business models and farmers will then be able to produce the required levels of biomass and, hopefully, be able to carry out a degree of primary processing.

“This then delivers added value to the grower. This is all about maximising the value of every bit of product that comes off the field,” he continued.

Mullins went on to point out that such an approach will also lead to the development of new opportunities for food processing businesses to source raw materials at farm level.

Advertisement

Local sourcing also feeds into the whole narrative surrounding authenticity and provenance, while also reducing the environmental footprint of the foods that are finally consumed.

A number of Europe’s largest food companies are already committed to VALPRO. They are already looking to source new base ingredients for inclusion within their processing operations.

“These businesses are fully aware of the consumer drive for diversification of food sources. They are also aware of the need to tag on to their products a full sustainability storyline,” Mullins said.

“This basically means that when consumers go to a product, they have the option of scanning a bar code with their phones. This will automatically direct them to a source of information relating to the product they have selected.

“This information will include a full listing of the ingredients. But more importantly, it will also reference the source of these constituents and how they were grown.

“It’s all about delivering a full footprint of how individual food products are made. And this will be a very important component of the VALPRO project,” he stated.

Prof. Corredig also referenced the fact that VALPRO is at the heart of a new economy that is fast developing at the present time.

“There will also be possibilities to create new companies, as well as helping new start-ups that are already part of the consortium,” she explained.

“There is a little bit of an eco-system now developing within VALPRO with some partners larger than others.”

Beans, peas and lupins

One of the most significant impacts that VALPRO will have on the Irish tillage sector is the introduction of new crops and the greater use of technologies, such as inter-cropping.

“The crops that we will be focusing on are faba beans, which we already know well in Ireland; peas and also lupins,” Mullins said.

“In parts of Europe, lupin is a very successful crop in terms of delivering enhanced levels of plant protein output. One of the successes already coming out of VALPRO is the inter-cropping of pea and faba bean.

“Beans have a very thick stem while peas are highly regarded by food processers as a source of high quality protein.

“Pea is a very valuable crop, assuming it stays up. But what we know is that a winter mix of faba beans and peas works tremendously well. In essence, the beans act as a scaffold for the peas.”

The Teagasc specialist explained that this approach has multiple benefits. In the first instance, it means that two crops are coming off the same field.

“The beans will act to keep the peas off the ground. Moreover, the cropping system also acts to extend the harvest season for peas by up to two weeks,” he said.

“This approach also allows for an element of pre-processing to be carried out on farm.”