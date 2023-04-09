What the auctioneer describes as “a fine south-facing block of land in two natural divisions and divided by the Dunmanway to Castledonovan road in Leitra, Drimoleague, west Cork” is new to the market.

On the land there is an old derelict farmhouse situated near the main road and an old-style farmyard situated about 50m from the dwelling house.

“They’re all part of lot 1 together with 20ac,” said selling agent Daniel Lehane.

“Lot 2 is a block of about 50ac in permanent south-facing pasture. There is great road frontage and access to both lots and the farm is situated about five miles west of Dunmanway and about five miles north of Drimoleague village,” he said.

“Castledonovan National School and its famous castle dating back to 1560 and built by the O’Dovovan clan, is just a five-minute drive from the farm,” the agent added.

“The property at Leitra, Drimoleague, is positioned in the heart of dairy country with a lot of farmers in expansion mode in the vicinity.

“Carbery Group milk processing plant is just ten miles away so we would envisage strong interest in a substantial block of land such as this.”

The farmhouse has been empty for many years but is not gone beyond recovery, according to the selling agent.

“It offers the opportunity to renovate and live on-site if desired,” he said.

“The farm outbuildings typical of their era, are in need of upgrading but their central position in the farm makes them accessible from all the farm via an internal farm road way.

“The owners, having rented the land for many years, have decided to offer it for sale. It should make a fine addition to an existing holding or indeed a standalone unit,” he said.

The guide price overall for the land which Daniel said, is of good quality, is €700,000.