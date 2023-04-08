The Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) 3 has opened for pig and poultry applications, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has announced.

Those wishing to avail of grant aid for these items can now make applications via the agfood portal on the departmen’t website.

The Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS) marks the third opening under TAMS 3, after the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) opened on Thursday, March 23, and the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) opened on February 22.

Grant aid for the PPIS will be paid to farmers at a rate of 40%, up to an expenditure ceiling of €500,000, which includes the €90,000 investment ceiling available in the other seven TAMS 3 schemes.

The DAFM has outlined that this means the use of the PPIS ceiling will reduce that available in the other schemes, with the exception of the Lower Emission Slurry Scheme (LESS) and the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS).

“In the case of an application by two or more eligible partners in a partnership registered on this department’s Register of Farm Partnership the maximum eligible investment ceiling shall remain €500,000.

“Multiple applications per tranche are permissible. However, the minimum amount of investment which is eligible for approval under this Scheme is €2,000 per application,” stated the department.

The PPIS will assist farmers who wish to purchase new equipment for the upgrading of pig and poultry units on their farms, and will support these farmers’ compliance with animal welfare legislation, according to the DAFM.

Funding can also be drawn down to facilitate the addition of more energy efficient measures on farm, which will boost competitiveness and income, it added.

There are 10 schemes under TAMS 3 that will continue to open in a staggered fashion over the coming months.

It is understood that the next opening will be the Organic Farming Capital Investment Scheme (OFCIS), which is due to open imminently.