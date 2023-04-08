The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has welcomed the establishment of an all island Wool Council following a meeting held in Athlone on Wednesday night (April 5).

Representatives from the wool sector met for the first time in December last year, before meeting again during the week to establish the council, which is comprised of industry stakeholders.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has committed to provide €30,000 towards the initial set-up costs of the council.

According to the INHFA, the council will address the challenges facing the wool market, such as the weak return for sheep fleece, which has numerous uses including pest control, insulation and natural fertiliser functions.

Association president Vincent Roddy said that the creation of the entity will “allow a dedicated and continued focus being brought to bear on the uses of wool, bringing stakeholders together to develop solutions”.

“INHFA will be represented, by vice-president Phelim Molloy, who has over his two years in the role dedicated a great deal of time towards the establishment of a council.

“Molloy always maintained that a council could be a key component in addressing the poor market returns for wool,” said Roddy.

However, the president stressed the need for an improved budget to enable to group to “be an effective force” in improving the market opportunities and deliver stronger wool prices.

The establishment of an industry led wool counil was one of the key recommendations of the final report of a wool feasability study which was published last summer.

The government-funded report stated that this group would develop and promote Irish wool domestically and internationally and bring together multiple stakeholders to foster collaboration, innovation and scaling activities in the wool sector.

It comes as wool prices continue to remain extremely low, despite the many uses for the fibre.